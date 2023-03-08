Study shows potential of new monoclonal antibody in treating COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A new study shows that a new monoclonal antibody is promising in treating COVID-19.
In a randomized trial of Foralumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody against the immune protein CD3, researchers nasally administered 100 mg of Foralumab each day for 10 days to 12 outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19, according to the study published Tuesday on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Patients who received the treatment exhibited reduced lung inflammation compared with patients who did not receive the antibody.
Additionally, Foralumab modulated genes involved in regulating the inflammatory T cell response, and similar genetic modulation was observed in patients with multiple sclerosis who received Foralumab, according to the study.
The results suggest that the monoclonal antibody might hold therapeutic potential for multiple human inflammatory diseases, according to the study.
