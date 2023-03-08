Pakistan needs reforms to improve education management system: minister

Xinhua) 10:16, March 08, 2023

ISLAMABAD, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the country needed major reforms to improve the education management system.

"Our education management system needs to be revamped by improving our teacher training, better curriculum and examination system," the minister said while addressing a seminar on education.

In order to promote professionalism in the education sector at the local level, he said, each district should have highly professional people such as chief executives, develop a culture of competition among the districts, and advance the educational system.

Iqbal said that a national summit would be organized to discuss and propose curriculum reforms and measures to improve the examination system, and teachers.

The government has recently announced thousands of scholarships for the youth of the less developed southwest Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, as well as for the students of flood-affected areas.

