Exhibition of Tang Dynasty tomb frescos opens in Taiwan

TAIPEI, March 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 duplicates of tomb frescos dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) are on display at a university in Taoyuan from Tuesday, kicking off a touring exhibition in Taiwan.

The frescos are all from collections of the Shaanxi History Museum, located in the mainland's northwestern city of Xi'an, which was once the capital city of the Tang Dynasty. These exhibits are expected to give audiences insights into life and customs during the Tang Dynasty, including clothes, makeup, diet, sports, and religions.

The show is part of a cultural exhibition on Tang Dynasty frescos co-sponsored by organizations from across the Taiwan Strait, which toured several cities on the island in 2022.

"We hope the Tang Dynasty fresco exhibition will be staged at more colleges in Taiwan, providing young people with more chances to better understand the traditional Chinese culture," said Yu Qun, vice chairperson of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, one of the exhibition's organizers, in a video speech.

The tomb fresco exhibition will last until March 31 in Taoyuan and will later be held in Taichung and Kinmen.

