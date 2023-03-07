China's exports of goods up 0.9 pct in Jan.-Feb.

Xinhua) 16:50, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of goods rose 0.9 percent year on year during the first two months of the year to 3.5 trillion yuan (about 506.10 billion U.S. dollars), hitting a new high, official data showed Tuesday.

The country's foreign trade of goods edged down 0.8 percent year on year to 6.18 trillion yuan in the period, according to the General Administration of Customs.

China's imports of goods stood at 2.68 trillion yuan in the same period, down 2.9 percent from the same period of last year.

