Highlights of FIS Nordic World Ski Championships

Xinhua) 15:14, March 05, 2023

Skiers set off during the Women's 30km Mass Start Classic of Cross-Country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Ebba Andersson of Sweden competes during the Women's 30km Mass Start Classic of Cross-Country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Anze Lanisek of Slovenia competes during the men's Ski Jumping Team HS138 at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Stefan Kraft of Austria competes during the men's Ski Jumping Team HS138 at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Anze Lanisek of Slovenia (L) celebrates after Slovenian team winning the men's Ski Jumping Team HS138 at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Ebba Andersson of Sweden celebrates after winning the first place of the Women's 30km Mass Start Classic of Cross-Country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Granerud Halvor Egner of Norway competes during the men's Ski Jumping Team HS138 at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Anne Kjersti Kalvaa of Norway celebrates after winning the second place of the Women's 30km Mass Start Classic of Cross-Country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Slovenian team celebrate after winning the men's Ski Jumping Team HS138 at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Skiers compete during the Women's 30km Mass Start Classic of Cross-Country skiing competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

