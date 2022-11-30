Languages

Archive

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Home>>

When ancient fashion meets skiing

(People's Daily App) 15:51, November 30, 2022

 

Skiing has increased in popularity in China since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Everyone chooses their own style. This young lady has made a unique choice by skiing in ancient Chinese clothes known as hanfu.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories