China seeking for breakthrough in cross-country skiing

14:51, January 28, 2022 By Sun Zhe, Huang Haoran ( Xinhua

CHONGLI, China, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- As China unveils a 12-member squad of cross-country skiing for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, eyes are on whether China can make a breakthrough in such a long-term weak spot.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, 21, is the most notable name in the women's team as she finished second in the opening leg of a sprint series in Beijing, the first Chinese cross-country skiing medalist at any FIS-level event.

"Here is a young team of athletes and some of them are coming into the Games first time, but we are confident and driven to the best results we can at home," said Zhang Bei, chief officer of Team China.

China focuses on the women's 4x5km relay, which has a chance to make a historic breakthrough and stand on the podium for the first time, but they must face fierce competition from Norway, Sweden and Russia.

As one of the earliest sports of the Winter Games, cross-country skiing includes 12 events and has 36 medals on offer. The program will start on February 5.

The classic sport is dominated by Norway in Olympic history, who earned 121 medals in total, 41 more than the nearest rival Sweden.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is likely to shine again in the men's competition, who claimed three gold medals of the men's sprint, the men's 4x10km relay and the men's team sprint at PyeongChang 2018, expecting to repeat the highlight trick in Beijing.

Norwegian Terese Johaug was absent at PyeongChang 2018 because of a ban for doping, and she is back to her best and faces Sweden's Jonna Sundling in the sprint and team programs.

COVID-19 hit Norway as two-time Olympic winner Simen Hegstad Kruger tested positive followed by top-ranked Heidi Weng and her teammate Anne Kjersti Kalva of the women's team on Wednesday.

It was unclear whether the big medal contenders will be able to enter China, the team says.

Sweden has released their squad for the competition, led by Calle Halfvarsson and Olympic champion Charlotte Kalla.

Three-time Olympic winner Kalla, who claimed the women's 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon title at PyeongChang 2018, is still the most powerful competitor for the very first gold medal of the whole Games.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)