In pics: Cobra Gold 2023 exercise in Thailand

Xinhua) 14:12, March 05, 2023

Military personnel participate in amphibious exercise during the multinational exercise Cobra Gold 2023 in Chonburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2023. The Cobra Gold 2023 exercise, with the core exercises including command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance, and field training exercise, will last until March 10. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

