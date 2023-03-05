China has over 1,500 green hotels

March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- According to a report released by the China Hospitality Association, there are currently over 1,500 green hotels in the country.

Green hotels refer to those that adhere to green management, advocate green consumption, protect the ecology and use resources in a rational way.

China's accommodation and catering industries made progress in opposing food and beverage waste and promoting green consumption in 2022 despite the impact of COVID-19, the report said.

Compared to traditional hotels, last year green hotels saved 15-percent electricity and 10-percent water on average, and their revenues increased by 12.08 percent, the report showed.

China has a five-leaf system to gauge the eco-friendly nature of hotels, with a five-leaf rating being the highest.

