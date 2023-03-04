China urges U.S. to cease unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. move to generalize national security and abuse export controls, and urges the U.S. to cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
The remarks came in response to a media inquiry regarding recent U.S. moves to place multiple Chinese entities on an export control list.
Under the pretext of maintaining international order and national security, the U.S. is resorting to unilateralism and protectionism, suppressing companies and institutions from China and other countries, and disrupting normal business exchanges between other countries, the spokesperson said.
This is a typical act of economic bullying and market distortion, which seriously undermines the legitimate rights and interests of companies, harms the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and hinders global economic recovery and development.
China firmly opposes such acts, and the U.S. should immediately correct its erroneous practices, the spokesperson said, noting that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
