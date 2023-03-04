Belt and Road Initiative promotes economic growth, improves people's lives: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:37, March 04, 2023

Guo Weimin (C), spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2023. The CPPCC National Committee held a press conference on Friday, one day ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has facilitated economic growth and improved people's livelihood along the routes, a spokesperson said Friday.

BRI construction has also brought effective investment and more quality assets to participant countries, said Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, at a press conference.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI. By mid-February this year, China had signed cooperation agreements with 151 countries and 32 international organizations, and its annual trade value with countries along the Belt and Road almost doubled from 2013 to 2022, according to Guo.

Responding to claims about China creating "debt traps," Guo said such "noises" are baseless.

China attaches great importance to the prevention of debt risks in pushing ahead with the BRI, and promotes a long-term, stable and sustainable investment and financing framework that keeps risks under control, he said.

China will take the BRI's 10th anniversary as an opportunity to make greater progress in BRI construction and to further provide new energy and space for global economic cooperation, said Guo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)