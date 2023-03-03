We Are China

Gansu fight desertification with straw barriers

Ecns.cn) 15:43, March 03, 2023

Locals make straw checkerboard sand barriers to combat desertification in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 2, 2023. Gansu has taken effective measures in fighting against desertification. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)