Home>>
Gansu fight desertification with straw barriers
(Ecns.cn) 15:43, March 03, 2023
Locals make straw checkerboard sand barriers to combat desertification in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 2, 2023. Gansu has taken effective measures in fighting against desertification. (Photo/China News Service)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang's Aksu builds "green miracle" on Gobi Desert
- Town in China’s Hainan finds prosperity through protecting ecology, developing industries
- China’s Hainan continuously shatters record of rare species thanks to enhanced wetland ecology
- Golden mountains in the bamboo forest
- China's "water tower" invests 320 mln yuan in ecological protection in 2022
- Chinese researchers make progress in standardizing soil respiration measurements
- “Guardians” of Poyang Lake watch over wild animals amid extreme drought
- China's promotion of harmonious co-existence between man and nature wins worldwide acclaim
- China issues guideline to strengthen conservation of water, soil
- Pic story: protector of black-necked cranes in SW China's Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.