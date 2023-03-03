Chinese-invested uranium mine looks to solar energy to reduce carbon footprint

Xinhua) 11:29, March 03, 2023

WINDHOEK, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's oldest commercial uranium mine Rossing Uranium on Thursday announced plans to construct a 15 MW AC Solar PV Plant, which it said will reduce its carbon footprint and cost of power.

The mine, which began production in 1976, called for bids from independent power producers to supply it with 50,864 MWh per annum from any renewable energy source.

Rossing said an Environmental Impact Analysis (EIA) had been successfully completed, and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism issued an Environmental Clearance Certificate.

The decision by Rossing Uranium to move to renewable energy sources to generate its power comes at a time when import-depending Namibia is under pressure to increase its energy production as its neighbors and power suppliers -- Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa -- are experiencing generation challenges that have resulted in regular load shedding, wreaking havoc on businesses and households.

In 2019, China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) became a majority shareholder in Rossing Uranium, the longest-running and one of the largest open-pit uranium mines in the world following the sale of mining giant Rio Tinto's 68.62 percent shareholding.

