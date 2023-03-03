China-donated aid distributed among 400 Afghan families

Xinhua) 10:40, March 03, 2023

HERAT, Afghanistan, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities have distributed China-donated humanitarian aid to 400 needy families in the western Herat province, provincial deputy director for Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Inayatullah Saber said Thursday.

In the provincial capital of Herat city, Afghan authorities started the distribution of China-donated aid to 400 needy families on Thursday morning, and each aid package includes a 50 kg bag of rice, Saber told Xinhua.

Thanking China for the assistance, an aid beneficiary named Sayed Abdul Baqi said, "Receiving China's assistance at this stage would solve our problems for a while."

"We were facing a food shortage and receiving China's assistance at this stage would solve our problems to some extent," said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Herat city.

China-donated aid was also distributed to around 550 families in Herat province over the past couple of weeks.

China has supported Afghanistan over the past year with COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents, and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the country.

