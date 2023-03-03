Chinese, Brazilian FMs meet to push forward bilateral ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira met here on Thursday and exchanged views on the development of bilateral ties, with a focus on preparations for high level exchanges in the next stage.

Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting held on March 1-2 in the capital of India, which holds the G20 presidency this year.

During the bilateral meeting, Qin said the Chinese side expects to deepen political mutual trust with Brazil, consolidate collaboration in areas of strength, and expand cooperation in technical innovation, green development, and digital economy, among other emerging fields.

He called for efforts by the two countries to elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels, jointly send a positive message of equality and win-win cooperation between major developing countries, and inject strong impetus into global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

For his part, Vieira said Brazil attaches great importance to its relationship with China, noting that bilateral cooperation abounds with possibilities and potential.

Brazil looks forward to accelerating alignment with the Chinese side to promote bilateral cooperation to bear more fruits, so as to lay a solid foundation for the development of bilateral ties, he said.

