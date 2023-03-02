Home>>
China's astronomical observatory discovers new comet
(Xinhua) 11:15, March 02, 2023
NANJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- An object that was seen streaking across the sky in January has been confirmed as a comet by International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center (MPC).
The comet was first spotted on Jan. 9 by astronomers at the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The discovery was confirmed by the MPC on Wednesday and was named Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
The comet is making its way toward the sun and its brightness will increase rapidly. It is expected to be visible to the naked eye in September 2024, according to the astronomical observatory.
