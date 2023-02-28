China releases measures to regulate internet applications

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released 26 measures to regulate the use of internet applications to optimize the industry's services.

The measures include standardizing the installation and uninstallation of the applications, optimizing service experiences, and strengthening personal information protection, said the ministry.

In recent years, China's mobile internet has vigorously developed, and various application services have boomed. Data from the ministry showed that some 2.58 million applications are available for users at present, while innovative services such as small programs continue to emerge.

The measures help improve the upstream and downstream service capabilities and solve the problems affecting users' perception of services, said an official with the ministry.

The ministry will organize relevant enterprises to implement self-inspections and rectifications, strengthen guidance and supervision, and make technological improvements to optimize service supply, improve user experience, and create a sound environment for information consumption.

