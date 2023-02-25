UN spokesman says China's position paper on Ukraine crisis "important contribution"
UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's position paper on political settlement of Ukraine crisis represents "an important contribution," a United Nations spokesman said on Friday.
"I think the plan put forward by the Chinese government is an important contribution," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a regular press briefing.
"I think the call on the need to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is particularly important," he added.
China on Friday released a paper stating its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, saying dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.
China has called for international efforts to create conditions for the resumption of peace talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia commends China paper on Ukraine crisis settlement
- China to continue to play responsible, constructive role in addressing Ukraine crisis: envoy
- Full text: China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis
- China releases position paper on political settlement of Ukraine crisis
- Ukraine crisis brings EU's strategic autonomy back into spotlight
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.