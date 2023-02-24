Home>>
Qingtian stone carving: Turning rocks into art
(People's Daily App) 15:33, February 24, 2023
Qingtian stone carving, which originated in Qingtian, East China's Zhejiang Province, is a famous technique using high-quality pyrophyllite, a type of silicate with the perfect hardness for carving and sculptures. The stone can come in more than 100 varieties, featuring different colors and patterns. In 2006, this craft was added to China's national cultural heritage list.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.