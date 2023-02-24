Qingtian stone carving: Turning rocks into art

(People's Daily App) 15:33, February 24, 2023

Qingtian stone carving, which originated in Qingtian, East China's Zhejiang Province, is a famous technique using high-quality pyrophyllite, a type of silicate with the perfect hardness for carving and sculptures. The stone can come in more than 100 varieties, featuring different colors and patterns. In 2006, this craft was added to China's national cultural heritage list.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)