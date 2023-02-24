Means of production prices mostly decline in China

February 24, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The majority of capital goods in China posted lower prices in mid-February 2023 compared with early February, official data showed Friday.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 14 posted higher prices, and 34 saw a decline in prices, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices gained 6.4 percent in mid-February to 14.9 yuan (about 2.16 U.S. dollars) per kg, data from the bureau showed.

The figures are published every 10 days and are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

