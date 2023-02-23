China urges U.S. to stop interrogating, harassing, repatriating Chinese students

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to stop interrogating, harassing or repatriating Chinese students in the United States, and avoid similar incidents from happening again, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about a Chinese student, who held a lawful visa issued by the U.S. government and planned to do cancer research in the United States, was refused entry and repatriated by the U.S. side.

"We have noted this and express our grave concern over this, which is yet another case of the U.S. law enforcement department's wanton harassment and bullying of Chinese students," said Wang. "We have lodged a strong demarche to the U.S. side."

People-to-people exchanges form the foundation for public support to China-U.S. relations, of which academic, educational, scientific and technological exchanges are an important part, said Wang.

The U.S. side claims to welcome Chinese students, but in fact has continued the wrong practice of the previous administration of restricting and thwarting Chinese students planning to study or do research in the United States, he said.

"This seriously harms the lawful rights and interests of Chinese students in the United States and undermines normal people-to-people exchanges and educational cooperation between the two countries," he noted.

"We urge the United States to genuinely welcome Chinese students as it has said, withdraw the biased and discriminatory Proclamation 10043, stop overstretching the concept of national security, stop interrogating, harassing or repatriating Chinese students in the United States, and avoid similar incidents from happening again," Wang said.

He said China will continue to support Chinese students in defending their legitimate and lawful rights and interests in accordance with law and remind Chinese students heading for the United States to be mindful of such risks.

