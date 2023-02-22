US 'top disrupter' of global order, FM spokesman says

By WANG QINGYUN (China Daily) 15:41, February 22, 2023

China is a defender of international order, while the United States is its "top disrupter", Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, as he urged the US to give up its "hegemonic "approaches toward global affairs.

Criticizing US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's claim that China is a growing challenge that has the ability to challenge the rules-based international order, Wang said. China has always safeguarded the international system centered on the United Nations as well as the international order based on international laws.

"It is the US, not China, that undermines and tramples on international rules," Wang said at a news conference, citing a report which details how the US has developed and clung to its hegemony in politics, military matters, economy, technology and culture.

The "US Hegemony and Its Perils" report, issued by Xinhua News Agency on Monday, has exposed the harm US hegemony has done to world peace and international rules, Wang said.

"From the 'Neo-Monroe Doctrine' to 'color revolutions', from the Five Eyes to the Quad, the US has been creating divisions and stoking confrontation all over the world," the spokesman said.

The report refers to the US assembling "exclusive clubs" such as the Five Eyes and the Quad. It also listed instances of US interference in other countries' internal affairs abound. In the name of "promoting democracy", the US practiced a "Neo-Monroe Doctrine" in Latin America and instigated "color revolutions" in Eurasia.

Since 2001, the wars and military operations launched by the US in the name of fighting terrorism have claimed over 900,000 lives, according to the report, which said the US has created 37 million refugees around the world.

The US had or has imposed economic sanctions on nearly 40 countries, affecting nearly half of the world's population, the report said, adding that the country seeks to deter others' development through its monopoly in science and technology, including through politicizing and weaponizing technology issues.

The US is also "notorious" for its cyberattacks, eavesdropping and indiscriminate surveillance of both its rivals and allies. It also attacks other countries and misleads public opinion by providing "nearly limitless" financial support for spreading disinformation, the report said.

"Facts have fully proven that the US is the top disrupter of international rules and order," Wang said. "Hegemony is the hallmark of its approach to international rules and affairs."

The US added "another example of its hegemony" by using force earlier this month to shoot down an unmanned Chinese civilian airship and claiming it was a "spy balloon "despite China's repeated communications with the US side, Wang said.

