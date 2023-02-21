New study finds disparities in U.S. pediatric medical, childcare disruption due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A new research published on Monday found the highest rates of disruptions in childcare arrangements and missed or delayed preventive checkups among low socioeconomic status, Black and multiracial, and urban families in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 disproportionately affects low-income households and racial and ethnic minority communities.

In this cross-sectional study, published in JAMA Network, researchers at Oklahoma State University used 2021 U.S. National Survey of Children's Health data to assess demographic disparities in disrupted medical and childcare during the pandemic.

The study found significant associations between race and ethnicity, particularly among Black and multiracial families, and disrupted preventive checkups and childcare arrangements.

According to the study, states with the highest percentage of population missing medical appointments were Alaska, California, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia. Those with the lowest percentages were Florida, Nevada and North Dakota.

