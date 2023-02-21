75% of respondents believe U.S. is behind Nord Stream sabotage

(CGTN) 10:24, February 21, 2023

According to a global opinion poll recently launched by CGTN Think Tank, 75 percent of respondents believed the U.S. was behind Nord Stream sabotage based on the information and relevant evidence released so far.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh recently disclosed that the United States ordered the attack of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, which aroused wide attention in the world.

Nord Stream, an "energy lifeline" for Europe, was a critical network of pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe under the sea.

About 71 percent of respondents considered that the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines has hindered Russia's energy exports, thus harming its national interests. While, 72 percent worried that plunging Russian gas supplies would threaten European energy security. Moreover, on a global scale, 85 percent of respondents predicted that the Nord Stream incident will exacerbate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to the poll.

In the survey, 79 percent of respondents believed the U.S. was the largest beneficiary of the incident, for many European countries have turned to the U.S. for more expensive alternative energy after the explosion. Meanwhile, some 88 percent of respondents condemned the sabotage on civilian facilities with ulterior motives as an act of terrorism, and the perpetrators owes the world a sincere apology and a responsible explanation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)