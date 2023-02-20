Home>>
China's space-tracking ship sets sail for new missions
(Xinhua) 16:34, February 20, 2023
NANJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 departed from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday to conduct spacecraft monitoring missions.
This marks the ship's first ocean voyage in 2023 and the longest one since 2020.
Prior to the voyage, the crew members inspected the ship's onboard facilities and replenished their supplies for the upcoming mission.
