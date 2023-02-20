Iran condemns "brutal" IS attack in Syria, blames U.S. for "continued insecurity"

Xinhua) 10:41, February 20, 2023

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday strongly condemned the "brutal" attack by the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Syria that killed more than 50, blaming the United States for the "continued insecurity" in the Arab country.

In a statement published on the ministry's website, Nasser Kanaani expressed his condolences to the "brotherly and friendly" Syrian government and people over the tragic incident.

The IS attacked and killed 45 Syrian civilians and seven soldiers when they were collecting truffles near the city of Al-Sukhnah in the eastern province of Homs on Friday, the Syrian national TV reported.

Kanaani highlighted the necessity of providing effective international support for the Syrian government and its fight against the remainder of the IS and other "identified terrorist groups."

He said the U.S. government, with its "illegal" military presence in part of the Syrian territory, "has a share in the continuation of crimes by the IS as well as continuous insecurity in Syria."

Kanaani also pointed to what he called the U.S. continued double-standard behavior in the fight against terrorism, saying it is evident in Washington's current policies and approaches.

On Feb. 12, the IS killed 11 of the 75 people it kidnapped in eastern Syria.

The IS militants took the desert region in eastern Syria as a safe area after suffering heavy losses in 2018, and frequently attack and abduct civilians and military personnel in the region.

