Home>>
Beijing launches first AI computing center
(Xinhua) 11:06, February 18, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) computing center, the Beijing Ascend AI Computing Center, to support the city's rapidly growing demand for intelligent computing power.
The center was jointly founded by Mentougou District government, the ZGC Group, and Huawei.
The center provides computing power services, based on Ascend AI hardware and software, to businesses and research institutions. It has already signed up 47 clients, and offers a projected computing power of over 248P.
The center plans to continue expanding, with a short-term computing power scale goal of 500P and a long-term goal of 1,000P.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China attaches great importance to AI security governance: ambassador
- Beijing's number of major AI firms exceeds 1,000
- China to study use of AI technology in avoiding space debris
- Where real intelligence defeats AI
- China search giant Baidu set to launch ChatGPT-style bot
- China's Tianjin to hold 7th World Intelligence Congress in May
- Tech giants explore AI opportunities
- Artificial intelligence charts course for educational reforms
- China calls for strengthening ethical governance of AI
- Over 5,600 exhibitors attend China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.