Beijing launches first AI computing center

Xinhua) 11:06, February 18, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) computing center, the Beijing Ascend AI Computing Center, to support the city's rapidly growing demand for intelligent computing power.

The center was jointly founded by Mentougou District government, the ZGC Group, and Huawei.

The center provides computing power services, based on Ascend AI hardware and software, to businesses and research institutions. It has already signed up 47 clients, and offers a projected computing power of over 248P.

The center plans to continue expanding, with a short-term computing power scale goal of 500P and a long-term goal of 1,000P.

