We Are China

China's CPI up 2.1 pct in January

Xinhua) 10:36, February 10, 2023

People buy strawberry in a market in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)