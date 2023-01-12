We Are China

China's CPI up 2 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 10:09, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2 percent year on year in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

In December, China's CPI rose 1.8 percent year on year, up from 1.6 percent in November.

