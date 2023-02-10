Fresh batch of 40 mln USD in cash as humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

Xinhua) 10:25, February 10, 2023

KABUL, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- A fresh batch of 40 million U.S. dollars in cash as humanitarian aid reached the cash-strapped and war-torn Afghanistan on Wednesday, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) or the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

This is the second batch of cash as humanitarian aid arrived in Afghanistan since Jan. 14 as part of the international community's support to help the economically impoverished country to enhance its foreign exchange reserve.

Deposing the newly arrived cash package in a private commercial bank, the statement noted that DAB welcomes any financial support that strengthens the banking system in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has received nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars in cash over the past year as part of the international community's humanitarian aid to stabilize the war-torn country's economy.

