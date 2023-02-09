Moscow rejects U.S. claims on Russia's failure to comply with New START

Xinhua) 11:18, February 09, 2023

MOSCOW, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Moscow strongly rejects claims made by the United States on Russia's alleged non-compliance with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian side categorically rejects the claims made by U.S. representatives regarding our country's 'non-compliance' with the provisions of the New START," it said in a statement, adding that detailed official explanations on the issue were passed on to the U.S. side through diplomatic channels.

"We do not intend to leave the hostile actions of the United States unanswered," said the ministry, noting the United States has restricted all opportunities for Russia to conduct unimpeded inspections on U.S. territory, thereby violating the treaty.

While the treaty is guided by the principle of indivisible security and by the concept of building strategic relations based on mutual trust, openness and predictability, the policies of the United States are "diametrically opposed" to all those goals, the ministry said.

"The Russian side reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the START, as an instrument for maintaining international security and stability," it added.

The New START, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty in force between the two nuclear superpowers, can be extended by a maximum of five years with the consent of the two countries. Russia and the United States officially extended the treaty by five years on Feb. 3, 2021.

