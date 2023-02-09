Tianjin sees cross-border e-commerce imports, exports increase in 2022

Xinhua) 09:52, February 09, 2023

A man selects imported products in the Zhengzhou cross-border e-commerce pilot bonded zone, in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

TIANJIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The north Chinese port city of Tianjin reported a cross-border e-commerce import and export trade volume totaling over 15 billion yuan (about 2.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up by over 5 percent year on year, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

Tianjin reported more than 11 billion yuan of export sales last year, an increase of more than 15 percent year on year, the commission said.

So far, there are more than 180 enterprises in Tianjin's three cross-border e-commerce demonstration parks, creating over 1,600 new jobs.

The commission vowed to implement more trade facilitation measures, and innovate the business models of bonded goods exhibition and livestreaming to continue promoting the cross-border e-commerce trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)