Stunt show 157 meters above ground

People's Daily Online) 09:43, February 09, 2023

A breathtaking ropewalking show has been held 157 meters above the ground in a scenic area situated next to the Yellow River in Hejin, a county-level city in north China's Shanxi Province. While walking on the ropes, the performers completed more than 10 stunning moves, including hanging one-handed, a 720 degree spin and stunt falling. (vip.people.com.cn/Xue Jun)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)