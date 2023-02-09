Home>>
Stunt show 157 meters above ground
(People's Daily Online) 09:43, February 09, 2023
A breathtaking ropewalking show has been held 157 meters above the ground in a scenic area situated next to the Yellow River in Hejin, a county-level city in north China's Shanxi Province. While walking on the ropes, the performers completed more than 10 stunning moves, including hanging one-handed, a 720 degree spin and stunt falling. (vip.people.com.cn/Xue Jun)
