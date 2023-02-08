Racist policies lead to inequality in resource distribution across U.S.: study

Xinhua) 11:20, February 08, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Racist policies in the United States have led to inequality in resource distribution among communities in cities across the country, PHYS reported, citing a study led by Boston University.

The study showed, compared to predominantly White neighborhoods, predominantly Black neighborhoods had 2 percent less green space, and neighborhoods with racial minorities other than Black had 11 percent less green space.

Compared to White neighborhoods, neighborhoods with racial minorities other than Black had 17 percent more multi-family homes, while neighborhoods with Black residents and neighborhoods with residents representing a variety of races and ethnicities had 6 percent and 4 percent more multi-family homes, respectively.

The researchers found that these inequalities contributed to racial minorities' health problems, such as sleep problems, asthma, etc.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)