U.S. consumers remain wary of economy: survey
A woman walks past a retail store in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy has waned, despite easing inflation, CNN has said in a recent report, citing a new survey released last week.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence index hit 107.1 in January, lower than an upwardly revised 109 in December 2022 and below economists' expectations, according to data released earlier by the organization.
Although U.S. consumers appeared to feel better about the current economic and labor market conditions, their confidence has waned about what's to come in the next six months, Ataman Ozyildirim, the Conference Board's senior director of economics, was quoted as saying.
