UN envoy to Libya stresses need for fair distribution of wealth

Xinhua) 09:35, February 06, 2023

TRIPOLI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily on Sunday stressed the importance of the fair distribution of the country's wealth to the Libyans.

Bathily made the remarks during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli, where they discussed ways to "end the political stalemate and prepare the country for inclusive national elections in 2023," according to the tweets posted by Bathily.

The UN envoy highlighted that it is the responsibility of all actors to establish conditions conducive to holding elections, starting with adopting a solid constitutional framework.

The two officials also reviewed the government's role in ensuring the security of the elections.

"During the meeting, I stressed the need to adopt the best standards of transparency and good governance to ensure a fair distribution of Libyan wealth where all Libyans equally benefit from it," Bathily said.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties.

Earlier in January, Dbeibah said his government is ready to hold general elections in the year 2023.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.

