China to further ease travel between mainland and Hong Kong, Macao

Xinhua) 11:32, February 05, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows the cross-boundary students passage at the Lo Wu Station of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to lift restrictions on travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs), China's State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said on Friday, citing a document.

According to the document released by the State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism team, travelers will no longer need to apply before passing through land boundary control points linking the mainland's Guangdong Province and Hong Kong. In addition, the number of travelers passing through will no longer be limited.

Hong Kong or Macao travelers who have not traveled overseas within seven days prior to travelling to the mainland will not be required to present negative COVID-19 nucleic test result to enter the mainland, noted the document.

Those who have traveled overseas within that period are required to take nucleic acid tests up to 48 hours prior to their trip. They should also have their negative result verified by the governments of the two SARs before travelling to the mainland.

Hong Kong and Macao travelers who report or show symptoms such as fever are subject to COVID-19 tests by the customs authorities. Those who test positive need to self-quarantine at home or place of residence or go to the hospital as required after entering the mainland.

These stipulations will come into effect on Feb. 6, said the document.

A staff member is on duty at the Lo Wu Station of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows ticket barriers at the Lo Wu Station of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows the customer service center at the Lo Wu Station of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

