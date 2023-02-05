Chinese premier meets UNGA president

Xinhua) 10:19, February 05, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China is committed to multilateralism and safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core, Li said China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

China will remain committed to the right direction of economic globalization and a multi-polar world, and safeguard world peace and stability, Li added.

He said that, as a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China will, as always, actively support and participate in the work of the UN, strengthen coordination and cooperation in such areas as sustainable development, climate change, water resources and UN reform, and jointly address global challenges.

Li said China is the defender and participant of the existing international order, as well as the beneficiary and promoter of global openness.

"No matter how the international landscape may change, China will remain firmly committed to the path of peaceful development, adhere to the basic state policy of reform and opening-up, adhere to the win-win strategy of opening-up, uphold humanity's common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom," Li said, adding that China will develop itself through extensive international exchanges and cooperation, and provide new opportunities for the development of the world.

Korosi said the UN hopes to deepen friendship and cooperation with China to jointly address the political, economic, ecological, water resources and humanitarian crises facing the world today, achieve sustainable development and advance reform based on scientific decision-making mechanisms.

The UN appreciates China's support for the work of the UN and hopes China will continue to play a greater role in various areas, Korosi added.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)