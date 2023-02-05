Senior Chinese official calls for timely communication between China, U.S. to avoid misjudgment

Xinhua) 09:52, February 05, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States need to stay focused, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgment and manage differences in the face of unexpected situations, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday night.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

