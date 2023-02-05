Chinese economy to grow further in 2023 thanks to CPC's policies -- Turkish experts

Xinhua) 09:47, February 05, 2023

A worker inspects a vehicle before it rolls off the production line at an automobile manufacturing factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

"Stable, healthy, and sustainable growth and a development in harmony with the environment and nature stand out among the goals of the CPC," said Baris Doster, an academic at the Istanbul-based Marmara University.

ISTANBUL, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy is expected to grow further in 2023 thanks to policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Turkish experts have said.

Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Ankara-based Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, told Xinhua in a recent interview that China's economy has entered a period of solid recovery, especially after the optimization of COVID-19 control measures at the beginning of this year.

Colakoglu said that so many Chinese people traveled within China and abroad during the Spring Festival that it caused a boom in almost all sectors, most notably in transportation and tourism.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2023 shows tourists skiing at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This will grow even further after the holiday season when both Chinese and international business people are expected to travel for business purposes, he said. "All these activities will bring more positive circulations in the business world, and there will be more positive developments for Chinese sectors."

Colakoglu praised the Chinese government's determination to increase factory productivity and to make China's industry and supply chains more resilient and safe with qualified Chinese human resources within the framework of its high-quality growth.

"Chinese human resources are on the rise and China has a more qualified labor force," he said. "So all these plans for achieving high-quality development are underway."

Echoing Colakoglu, Baris Doster, an academic at the Istanbul-based Marmara University, said that China will continue to be the engine of the world economy through the CPC's correct targets and policies.

Trucks transport containers at the international container terminal of Taizhou Port in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

"Stable, healthy, and sustainable growth and a development in harmony with the environment and nature stand out among the goals of the CPC," Doster told Xinhua in an interview.

China's economic achievements in 2022 proved that the government's policies have been bearing fruits despite the pandemic, he said. "In other words, it (all these positive signs about China's economy) shows that the goals of the CPC are met."

Despite pandemic-induced setbacks, China's economy still grew 3 percent year on year to a record high of 121 trillion yuan (about 18 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2022, with the increment standing at 6.1 trillion yuan, equivalent to the economic aggregate of a medium-sized country.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)