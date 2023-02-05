U.S. technological hegemony reveals foul imperialist mentality

Xinhua) 09:44, February 05, 2023

A 5G patrol robot is seen during Huawei's European Innovation Day in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The harsher export restrictions that the United States intends to impose on the Chinese tech firm Huawei reveal nothing but its zero-sum and foul imperialist mentality.

Such vile moves would certainly disrupt global industrial and supply chains, causing harm to all parties involved.

The U.S. administration has stopped providing U.S. companies with licenses to export to Huawei and is pushing a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for them to impose new restrictions on exports of chip-making tools to China, according to recent reports by international media outlets.

This is yet another case of U.S. barefaced technological hegemony, as it has repeatedly resorted to the use of state power to suppress Huawei and other Chinese tech firms, citing so-called national security concerns.

Despite failing to provide a shred of evidence to substantiate its concerns, the United States continues to impose such sanctions, demonstrating its irrational and insolent behavior and imperialistic mindset.

It is not the first time the United States has suppressed a foreign company in this manner. The French company Alstom and the Japanese semiconductor industry fell prey to suppression by the United States through various means. To retain its technological edge over others, the United States turns to blatant hegemonic measures to restrict major industrial competitors, in violation of market economy and international trade rules.

The world needs fair play rather than foul play, rules-based and win-win cooperation rather than unscrupulous oppression, and justice and equality rather than bullying and hegemony.

Even some U.S. observers acknowledge the reprehensible nature of their country's policies. In a piece published online in the Economist on Jan. 12, William Reinsch, a former U.S. trade official, was quoted as saying: "We have moved from a 'run faster' to a 'run faster and trip the other guy' policy."

The U.S. government's technological hegemony will inevitably cause damage to the global innovation ecosystem and dampen the innovation and growth of tech companies around the world. It risks depriving people of their right to enjoy the benefits of technological progress worldwide.

In an era of globalization, the development of a country's sci-tech innovation depends on the global division of labor. Tech bullying by the United States flouts the rules and order of the international market. Such acts will only create uncertainty for businesses in their decision-making.

America's technological hegemony will also damage the interests of its allies. In seeking to maintain its own hegemony, the United States has demanded that companies from other countries cooperate with its sanctions. The companies of these allies would face a significant loss in revenue from China, the largest semiconductor market in the world, if their governments blindly mimic the self-serving policy of the United States.

Moreover, attempts to trip competitors up to maintain one's status may not bring the intended results but are more likely to backfire.

For many American companies, Huawei is an important customer and China is an important market. These enterprises have been applying to the U.S. government for supply licenses for exports to China, signaling a desire to conduct business with Chinese companies.

Many American companies have advanced their own innovation because they have Huawei as their partner. The profits they made from selling products to Huawei will also help strengthen their R&D capacity and boost their sci-tech progress.

Thus, the sanctions of the U.S. government are detrimental to the interests of American enterprises.

China will move faster toward self-reliance in science and technology so as to relieve the stranglehold some countries have tightened on China's development of core technologies. The attempts of the United States to hobble China's technological development will only accelerate the country's drive in the field.

Anyone who attempts to obstruct the path of others will have their own path blocked. The U.S. technological hegemony will create division and disorder in international trade -- a serious impediment to the COVID-impacted world economy.

Enterprises and governments around the world should act prudently and not succumb to the pressure and coercion of the United States. They should stand up to oppose its unreasonable trade actions, and safeguard international equity and justice, as well as their own interests.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)