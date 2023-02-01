China condemns mosque attack in Pakistan

Xinhua) 08:37, February 01, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns a deadly attack at a mosque in Pakistan's northwest Peshawar city, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday.

"We express our deep condolences for the loss of life in the attack and extend sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families," Mao told a press briefing.

She said China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and firmly supports Pakistan's efforts in fighting terrorism, defending national stability, and protecting people's lives.

According to media reports, the Monday blast has killed at least 59 people and injured 157 others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)