IMF projects China's economic growth to reach 5.2 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 11:00, January 31, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday projected China's economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2023, 0.8 percentage points higher than October 2022 forecast, according to a newly released update to its World Economic Outlook report.

Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024, the update showed.

