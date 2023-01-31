Home>>
IMF projects China's economic growth to reach 5.2 pct in 2023
(Xinhua) 11:00, January 31, 2023
WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday projected China's economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2023, 0.8 percentage points higher than October 2022 forecast, according to a newly released update to its World Economic Outlook report.
Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024, the update showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Village visited by Xi embarks on journey of rural revitalization
- Tourists take part in lantern parade to celebrate Chinese New Year in E China's Anhui
- Scenic spots in Xi'an welcome legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns
- Miao people participate in traditional dancing activity in SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- China's general public budget revenue tops 20 trln yuan in 2022
- Chinese economy gets off to a good start in 2023
- Despite COVID-19 pandemic, China remains important engine for global growth
- Chinese New Year recovery shows resilience of economy, say analysts
- Spring Festival consumption mirrors China's economic vitality in new year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.