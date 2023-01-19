Global Predictions 2023 | China could play a great role in multiplex global order: expert

(People's Daily App) 16:17, January 19, 2023

Now that it's a new year, all eyes have turned to what 2023 will bring.

What do experts think will happen in 2023? This is our new column of interviews with experts on trends in international relations in 2023.

In the second episode, Renan Montenegro, Assistant Professor of the Department of International Relations, Rio de Janeiro State University, offers answers to the above questions.

As far as the situation in Latin America is concerned, the political crises in some countries deserves attention, including Peru, El Salvador and Nicaragua. And there will be general elections this year in Paraguay, Guatemala and Argentina.

Regarding China-Brazil relations, in November last year, Brazil's exports to China increased by 35.6 percent, and the trade surplus hit a record high. "Of course, China, as our main trading partner, contributes a lot to those sales," he said.

"On the one hand, China is trying to conduct bilateral negotiations, coordination, and cooperation with the US, but on the other hand, at least for me, I can see some kind of containment strategy by the US political elite," Professor Montenegro said when referring to China-US relations.

He also predicts the advent of a multiplex global order in which China can play a great role, particularly in new multilateral arrangements.

Click on the video for more fresh insights from predictions about international relations in 2023.

(Video produced by Wu Jie, Chen Yiming, and Bi Mengying; edited by Han Xiaomeng, Lin Rui, Xie Runjia and He Shan)

