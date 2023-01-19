Dieting inhibits tumor growth through gut bacteria: study

Xinhua) 15:54, January 19, 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has found that dieting can prevent tumor growth with the help of bacteria in one's gut.

The study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism this week, revealed that calorie restriction (CR) could protect against a tumor formation type through a mechanism dependent on the gut microbiota in female mice.

Scientists from Fudan University found in their rodent experiment that after CR, a probiotic called B. bifidum is enriched. Then the tumor growth is significantly inhibited.

Also, the administration of the bacteria is sufficient to rescue the antitumor effect of CR in microbiota-depleted mice.

The study shows that B. bifidum mediates the CR-induced antitumor effect through acetate production and also depends on the accumulation of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.

The results demonstrate that CR can modulate the gut composition and offer a new potential strategy for cancer treatment, said the researchers.

