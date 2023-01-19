Home>>
One year on, RCEP bolsters post-pandemic economic recovery
By Zhu Bochen (China.org.cn) 10:42, January 19, 2023
Editor's note:The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been a major driver of regional economic growth since its implementation on Jan. 1, 2022. As the world's largest free trade deal, it has effectively reduced trade barriers inside the Asia-Pacific region by removing tariffs, establishing unified rules of origin and streamlining customs procedures. It has stabilized industrial and supply chains among member countries and further expanded the market for China's "dual circulation" development paradigm. Here, China.org.cn reviews key economic indicators concerning the agreement in 2022.
