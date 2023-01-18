China's actual use of foreign capital continues to increase

14:41, January 18, 2023 By Liu Zhihua ( Chinadaily.com.cn

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows the Volkswagen Anhui MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) plant under construction in the Hefei area of the pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in east China's Anhui province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's actual use of foreign capital hit more than 1.23 trillion yuan in 2022, up 6.3 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

In US dollar terms, the amount was 189.13 billion, increasing 8 percent on a yearly basis.

The ministry said improvement in the structure of China's actual use of foreign capital has been continuous, as the investments in regard to the manufacturing industry was 323.7 billion yuan, surging 46.1 percent year-on-year.

That also meant the manufacturing industry accounted for 26.3 percent of the nation's actual use of foreign capital in 2022, up 7.8 percentage points from that in 2021.

The actual use of foreign capital in the high-tech industry increased 28.3 percent, accounting for 36.1 percent of the nation's total actual use of foreign capital, up 7.1 percentage points compared with that in 2021.

Among that, the actual use of foreign capital in electronic and communication equipment manufacturing, scientific and technological achievement application services, and information services increased 56.8 percent, 35 percent and 21.3 percent respectively in 2022 on a yearly basis.

