Workers in E China’s Anhui work hard to send fruit cans overseas before Chinese Lunar New Year

People's Daily Online) 14:50, January 17, 2023

On January 11, just 10 days before the Chinese Lunar New Year, workers of Anhui Beibao Foods Co., Ltd. was busy sending out boxes of fruit cans for export to overseas markets.

Workers of Anhui Beibao Foods Co., Ltd. deliver their orders in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 11, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Huanhuan)

Since its establishment in the Xiangshan Economic Development Zone in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province in 2016, Beibao has established production fields for asparagus, mushrooms, apricots, strawberries, hawthorns, yellow peaches, pears and apples, and exports most of its products abroad, mainly to Europe and the Americas. Beibao has amassed annual sales exceeding 500 million yuan (about $74.25 million) in 2022. As the only major company in the fruit can production industry of Huaibei City, Anhui Province, Anhui Beibao applied a business model that connected fruit farmers with clients through the company.

Workers of Anhui Beibao Foods Co., Ltd. sort ingredients in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Huanhuan)

“Currently, we are in a peak period for sales, with orders for fruit cans reaching dozens of tons per day. The production schedule has been arranged until January 17, and our workers are working overtime to send out these products before Chinese Lunar New Year so that they can return home as early as possible to enjoy their New Year holidays,” said Xu Chuanxiang, the general manager of Beibao.

Workers of Anhui Beibao Foods Co., Ltd. pack fruit cans in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Huanhuan)

Xiangshan Economic Development Zone, where the company is located, has been issuing policies to support over 100 companies in the zone. During the pandemic control phase, as a company that relied on international trade, Beibao encountered many difficulties in delivering its products abroad, but received help from Xiangshan Zone. “Our company was greatly supported by local officials in arranging logistics and connecting with customs, and helped us to remove the obstacles, making it easier to deliver our products abroad,” said Xu.

