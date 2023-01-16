Foreign investment utilization in China's Jiangsu hits 30.4 bln USD

Xinhua) 08:29, January 16, 2023

NANJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The actual use of foreign investment in east China's Jiangsu Province reached 30.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the scale of which continues to rank first in China, according to the first session of the 14th People's Congress of Jiangsu Sunday.

It is an increase of around 5 percent, according to a government work report delivered at the session.

Over the past five years, Jiangsu has attracted a total of 127 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment, and 392 of the world's top 500 companies have invested in Jiangsu, the report said.

According to the report, the total import and export volume of Jiangsu reached 5.45 trillion yuan (about 813.1 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 4.8 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)