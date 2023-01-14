Feature: Shaolin Temple programs cheer vulnerable Zambian Community with hope

09:51, January 14, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows a group of young people listening to their instructors at Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia. The first-ever Shaolin Temple in Zambia, located in Lusaka, is known for its Chinese cultural activities including martial arts programs. (Photo by Lillian Banda/Xinhua)

LUSAKA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The first-ever Shaolin Temple in Zambia, located in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, is known for its Chinese cultural activities including martial arts programs.

The place is a hive of activity particularly on weekends and holidays as people from different walks of life come through to get a glimpse of the Chinese culture.

For residents of Ngwerere compound, an informal settlement on the outskirts of Lusaka, the Shaolin Temple is a symbol of hope for young and less privileged people.

The Ngwerere compound, just a stone's throw away from the Shaolin Temple grounds, is a low-income community that grapples with challenges including the lack of access to education and recreational facilities for young people.

"We are very happy to have the Shaolin Temple close by. Many young people will benefit from the education and skills programs being offered at the Temple," said Andrew Miti, the Ngwerere compound chairperson.

Miti mentioned that a good number of parents in the Ngwerere compound were unable to provide food for their families or meet their children's needs because they lacked resources.

He lauded Shaolin Temple management for providing education, food and shelter to indigent children, stating that the discipline and sound values embedded in the programs would help improve the lives of young people from the Ngwerere compound and other poorer areas.

Shaolin Temple programs coordinator Yan Ming said his team was overwhelmed with requests from parents seeking to have their children take part in programs offered at the Temple.

Yan revealed that there are currently 27 boys aged six to 16 years from very vulnerable backgrounds receiving education support, food and shelter at the Temple. The children, he said, come from different parts of Lusaka.

"We are trying to see how best we can help the vulnerable children currently in our care before taking in more," he explained.

Interactions with ordinary residents of the Ngwerere compound revealed that they were excited to have a place nearby where youth can be trained to be both responsible and productive citizens.

"The only recreational spaces available in this compound are bars and liquor stores. As a result, most young people have been compelled to engage in illicit activities," lamented Eunice Musonda.

Eighteen-year-old Musonda hailing from Ngwerere remained optimistic that the Shaolin Temple's youth-friendly programs would not only ensure youth have a better future but also help curtail juvenile delinquency in the Ngwerere compound.

Clever Malambo, 27, echoed Musonda's thoughts and said that the Shaolin Temple in Zambia is serving as a beacon of hope for many young people in the Ngwerere compound and beyond.

"I am certain that the programs offered at this Temple will inspire many youths to dream big and to achieve a lot in life," Malambo said.

